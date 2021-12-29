MONTVILLE — Addie Hauptmann scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Wheeler High's girls basketball team beat Norwich Tech, 47-23, in the Montville Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.
Hauptmann also had seven steals and four assists. Hayden Bresnan contributed 10 points for the Lions. Michelle Macina finished with eight rebounds, and Maddie Perkins had seven.
Wheeler (2-4) led 24-10 at the half. Norwich Tech dropped to 0-5.
Wheeler next travels to Montville on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
