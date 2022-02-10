THOMPSON, Conn. — Maddie Hauptmann made three 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points as Wheeler High beat Tourtellotte, 36-26, in an ECC Division IV girls basketball game on Thursday.
Hauptmann made 12 of 22 free throws and also had six rebounds and seven steals.
Wheeler led 16-12 at halftime and 25-19 after three quarters.
Marissa Perkins contributed six points and 10 rebounds for Wheeler.
Tourtellotte dropped to 3-15, 1-6. Wheeler (7-12, 3-4) closes the regular season at Putnam on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
