PROVIDENCE — Westerly High jumped to a commanding first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Mount Pleasant, 53-35, in a Division II girls basketball game Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs led 15-2 after one period, a lead that grew to 21 points, 30-9, at halftime.
Sydney Haik finished with 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals for Westerly (4-4, 3-3 Division II). She was 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Riley Peloquin added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Juliana Voisinet had eight points and seven boards.
Amya Perry led the Kilties (3-3, 0-3) with 17 points.
Westerly next hosts the North Providence-Johnston co-op on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
