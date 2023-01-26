WESTERLY — Sydney Haik made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Westerly High defeated Division II Coventry, 50-39, in a nonleague girls basketball game Thursday night.
Westerly led by 14, 34-20, at halftime and 19, 49-30, by the end of the third quarter.
Riley Peloquin finished with 10 points, and Juliana Voisinet had seven. Arianna Arruda led the team in rebounding with 10.
Coventry fell to 4-11. Westerly (5-11) returns to Division I play on Monday, traveling to Scituate for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
