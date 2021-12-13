WESTERLY — Sydney Haik scored 14 points and Rachel Federico contributed nine as Westerly High opened the Division II girls basketball season with a 51-20 victory against Cumberland on Monday night at Federico Gym.
Haik made three 3-pointers and was 5 for 8 at the free-throw line. She also finished with five assists and five steals. Federico had six rebounds and three blocks.
"We got up and down the floor and our defense was pretty solid," Westerly coach Sue Haik said. "Riley [Peloquin] and Sydney had two fouls early and everybody on the bench contributed at different times."
Freshman Julianna Voisinet contributed six points, four rebounds and three steals. Peloquin finished with five points, five rebounds and five blocks.
Westerly led 22-10 at the half and outscored the Clippers 21-5 in the third quarter to take a 43-15 lead.
Bridgitt O'Sullivan-Van Etten led Cumberland with 11 points.
Westerly next travels to East Providence on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
