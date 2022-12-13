NORTH STONINGTON — Griswold outscored Wheeler High by 14 points in the third quarter and went on to defeat the Lions, 42-30, in an out-of-division ECC girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Wheeler led 20-14 at the half, but Griswold limited Wheeler to 10 points in the second half.
"In the first half, we came out strong and played very good defense and got good shots," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "But in the second half, they came out a lot stronger defensively and were able to convert steals."
Marissa Perkins led Wheeler in scoring with eight points. Skyler Morgan and Hayden Bresnan scored six each. Makayla Delzer finished with six rebounds.
Wheeler next travels to Lyman Memorial on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
