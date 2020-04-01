WESTERLY — Westerly High's twin sisters, Mackenzie and Jackie Fusaro, both brought a lot of intensity to the floor for the girls basketball team this season.
Neither player lacks for passion and they play to the end every time. That much, they have in common.
But they differ in the skills they provide for the Bulldogs.
Mackenzie Fusaro is the team's top outside shooting threat. She leads the team in scoring with 8.5 points per game and finished with 50 3-pointers, the most since Maddy McLaughlin made 55 in the 2014-15 season. She had a season-high 17 points in a win against Cranston East when she made five 3-pointers.
Fusaro was an honorable-mention All-Class selection and a second-team All Division II-South selection.
"Her offense and 3-point shooting were major contributions for us this season," coach Sue Haik said. "When she started making shots it picked us up. She provides good leadership and confidence on the court."
Haik said Fusaro also became more willing to take the long-range shots.
"It's part of the learning curve. We need someone to take those shots when they are open. Even if she missed, it opened up things for us inside," Haik said.
Jackie Fusaro was an honorable-mention All Division II-South selection. She averaged 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
"Jackie brings a lot of intensity and a defensive swagger with her," Haik said. "She plays a lot of point guard and handled the ball for us."
Westerly, which graduated eight seniors off last year's Division II runner-up team, finished the season 7-16, 7-10 in D-II. The Bulldogs started the season 1-7, but finished 6-9.
"We progressed a lot mentally," Haik said. "I think they now know how to be leaders and how to communicate on the floor better now.
"The speed of the game is a little different on varsity. Everyone on the team had new roles. I feel like a lot of it is mental."
Haik, a physical education teacher at Westerly High, has been dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We meet with the students every day online. We post workouts, and they keep fitness logs. Luckily, the kids in Westerly can get outside," Haik said. "And they can do it right in their room if they want to. They check in every day and attendance has been great. They are very savvy with the computer. They are adaptable, especially in our district."
Haik misses her students.
"I think they would all rather be in school, despite what they might way. If school opened tomorrow every student would be there," Haik said. "I enjoy being in the school and being with the students. I miss it. I like to be right there with them, interacting. It is a disappointment, but we will get through it."
