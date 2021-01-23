PAWTUCKET — Westerly High opened a big lead early and cruised past Tolman, 69-20, in the Division II girls basketball season opener for both teams Saturday at Jenks Middle.
Westerly led 22-2 at the end of the first quarter and 41-12 at the half. Tolman only played six players in the contest.
Jackie Fusaro led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points. She also contributed seven steals, six rebounds and four assists.
Alexa Beal finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Mackenzie Fusaro had 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers. Rachel Federico added nine points and led the team with eight rebounds.
Westerly next travels to Division I North Kingstown on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. for a nonleague game.
— Keith Kimberlin
