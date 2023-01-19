BRISTOL — Keira Frias scored 21 points and Chariho High put up 29 points in the third quarter on its way to a 59-44 win over Mt. Hope in a Division II girls basketball game Thursday night.
Frias made five 3-pointers for the Chargers.
"Keira was a tone-setter for us early in the game when she hit a few 3s and made some driving layups," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "She did a really good job of attacking the basket."
Chariho trailed 9-2 early in the game.
"We called a timeout and we responded out of that timeout really well," LaBelle said. "We were able to beat their press and got some layups and easy shots."
Chariho trailed 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Huskies 19-4 in the second quarter and posted 29 points in the third to take command with a 21-point lead, 55-34.
"We did a much better job with our press. We've struggled the last few games, but we made some adjustments," LaBelle said.
Jules White finished with 19 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Brianna DeGiacomo added seven points and five rebounds. Charlie Edmunds also had five rebounds.
Mt. Hope dropped to 7-4, 5-3 Division II. Chariho (8-4, 7-2), which has won six of its last seven games, hosts Mount Pleasant on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
