WOOD RIVER JCT. — Keira Frias made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points as Chariho High topped East Greenwich, 57-40, in a Division II girls basketball game on Friday night.
Frias' previous career high was 19 in a win against Smithfield last season.
"Even though she was a first-team All-Division player last season she is a lot better this year. When she locks in and gets going, she gets going," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "She has really worked on her game and she plays a lot. Defensively, she also played well."
After giving up 18 points in the first quarter, the Chargers limited the Avengers to just 22 points the rest of the way.
"We didn't really do a good job contesting shots early and we gave them way too many second-chance opportunities," LaBelle said. "Offensively, we were a lot more patient tonight and it helped that we were making shots."
LaBelle said Chariho's Tori Babineau did a good job defending East Greenwich's top player, Alex Mega.
Jules White finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Chariho. Megan Ballard came down with eight rebounds, and Charlie Edmunds had seven. Frias had six rebounds.
East Greenwich dropped to 1-1, 1-1 Division II. Chariho (2-1, 2-1) next travels to Cumberland on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
