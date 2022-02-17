STONINGTON — Stonington High senior guard Anne Drago said the Bears were determined to play good defense against Griswold in Thurday's ECC Division II girls basketball quarterfinal game.
"We weren't going to let up. We talked about it in the locker room, 32 minutes of hard defense, no coffee breaks," Drago said. "That was the game plan going in. We definitely wanted to come out with a lot of intensity. I think they energy carried over into how we played on the court."
Stonington did a pretty good job of following that script limiting the Wolverines to just seven points in the first half and earning a 53-27 win.
Second-seeded Stonington (12-9) will now face Windham or Lyman Memorial in the semifinals on Saturday at Plainfield at 11 a.m.
Griswold likes to run its offense through center Sonja Matheson in the high post. Matheson can often find open teammates in the corners for good shots. She can also put the ball on the floor and drive to the basket.
Matheson was able to get the ball often enough on Thursday, but could not find open teammates. Stonington did a good job of getting deflections and pressured many shots and passes.
Stonington coach Paulla Solar said the Bears focused on the wing players instead of playing tight on Matheson.
"I love our defense. I think our defense is aggressive right now," Solar said. "We get a lot of tips. I always tell the kids you have to be annoying and don't take anything for granted. I think they are starting to click."
Stonington also caught a big break when Matheson picked up her third foul with about five minutes left in the first half. She did not return for the rest of the half and Stonington was able to score the final eight points to take a 16-point lead at 23-7.
Griswold played better to start the second half cutting the Stonington lead to 14 points at 25-11.
The Bears then rolled off 10 straight points. Drago had a steal on a pass to the high post and went the length of the floor to score. She was fouled and completed the three-points play.
Mackenzie Pettegrow then nailed a 3-pointer to put the Bears up by 24, 35-11, with 5:09 left in the third quarter.
Sophomore forward Gabby Dimock hit an 8-footer and made a pair of free throws in the run.
Dimock has shown steady improvement over the season scoring in double figures in 10 of her last 13 games. She finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
"I think our whole team communicates better with each other and everybody is gaining confidence in ourselves and each other," the 5-foot-9 Dimock said.
Drago led the Bears with 19 points and also had six steals. On several occasions, Drago was able to break out for uncontested layups often on the receiving end of passes from Sophia Fernholz, who finished with nine assists.
Stonington has won eight of its last 10 games. Earlier in the season, Stonington beat Griswold (11-9) by 10 points and five points. It was not that close this time.
"We've been meshing better on our defense and our offense. Our flow from offense to defense and from defense to offense is looking nice," Drago said.
Solar said the team has benefited from gaining experience as the season has progressed.
"It took us a long time because some of the kids are new to the squad. I think it's start to gel," Solar said. "When we used to play before, at the beginning of the season, we weren't sure on our offense. We would zig when somebody was zagging and there were more turnovers."
