GROTON — Fitch limited Stonington High to seven points in the fourth quarter and topped the Bears, 41-38, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game Tuesday night.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Stonington led 21-14 at the half and 31-27 at the end of the third quarter. But the Falcons outscored the Bears 14-7 to end the game.
Anne Drago led Stonington with 16 points. Gabby Dimock finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Stonington had a tough night at the free-throw line, going 2 of 8.
Mariette El Khoury hit four 3-pointers and led Fitch with 12 points.
Stonington next hosts Griswold on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.