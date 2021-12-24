STONINGTON — Sophia Fernholz finished with a triple-double and the Stonington High girls basketball team defeated St. Bernard, 48-41, in an ECC out-of-division game Thursday night.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Bears (2-3).
Fernholz, a senior forward, had 10 points, 15 rebounds and 10 steals. She hit two 3-pointers.
Anne Drago added a game-high 17 points, Gabby Dimock scored 13, and Rory Risley had six points and eight rebounds.
Sophia Boras led the Saints (2-2) with 11 points.
Stonington next plays host Westerly on Tuesday in the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament at 8 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
