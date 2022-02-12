STONINGTON — Sophia Fernholz scored 18 points and Anne Drago finished with 15 as Stonington High beat Plainfield, 45-34, in an ECC Division III girls basketball game Saturday.
The 18 points were a career high for Fernholz. The senior also contributed nine rebounds. Rory Risley led the Bears in rebounding with 10; Gabby Dimock had seven.
Plainfield is 11-7, 4-4 Division III. Stonington (11-9, 5-3) will next play in the ECC tournament, likely on Wednesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
