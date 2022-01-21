GRISWOLD — Sophia Fernholz scored 16 points and Gabby Dimock had 15 as Stonington High beat Griswold, 47-37, in an ECC Division III girls basketball game Friday night.
Dimock also had seven rebounds, and Fernholz finished with six. Rory Risley led the Bears in rebounding with 16.
Senior captain Olivia Fustini, who missed the first 11 games due to an injury, returned and had four points and eight rebounds.
Griswold is 5-4, 2-2 Division III. Stonington (5-7, 3-2) next hosts Lyman Memorial on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
