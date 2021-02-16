STONINGTON — Stonington High's Sophia Fernholz does a lot of things for the girls basketball team, some of them very noticeable, others more subtle.
Monday afternoon, the junior forward played her role and so did several others as the Bears downed Montville, 44-35, in an ECC Division I game.
First and foremost, Fernholz constantly makes sure the Bears are aware of their assignments in their man-to-man defense. She also directs teammates to the proper positions on the offensive end.
"I know my greatest asset is definitely my game IQ," said Fernholz who scored eight points and hit a pair of 3-pointers. "I think I see the floor well and know the strengths of my teammate as well. I think we know how to play with each other and that is what helped us win today."
Fernholz had a number of big plays in the fourth quarter as Stonington held off Montville.
She hit a 3-pointer in the first minute of the period to push the Stonington lead to six points, 35-29.
Later, she came up with a offensive rebound on a hustle play and scored inside to make it 40-33 with 3:28 remaining.
About a minute later, she found Anne Drago cutting to the basket for a layup to put the Bears ahead, 42-35, with 2:32 left.
And when the Bears failed to knock down a free throw with 53.7 seconds remaining and a seven-point lead, 42-35, she rebounded the miss to keep possession for her team.
Stonington (1-1, 1-1 Division I) was coming off a 69-20 loss to a good Waterford team on Friday. The Bears needed a better performance on Monday.
"We rebounded the ball better, that killed us against Waterford, we dug down and we played really good transition D and that got us some stops we really needed," Fernholz said.
Senior guard Tori LoPresto finished with 10 points for the Bears, including a pair of deep baseline 3-pointers in the third quarter that helped the Bears to a 32-26 lead at the end of the period.
She also contributed two assists in the fourth quarter. Stonington scored all 12 of its points in the third quarter on 3-pointers.
"We were a lot more calm today. I think we were a little bit frantic against Waterford because it was our first game," LoPresto said. "I think we ran our offense better [today]."
Stonington was at its best when it played in transition. Several times Drago, who finished with 10 points, was able to break out early and score. And when the Bears didn't get fast breaks they were able to get up shots before Montville could set up its zone.
"At Stonington, we are known for our fast breaks," LoPresto said. "We always try to get the ball out before the defense is set. I think we did really well at that today."
LoPresto also benefits from having a capable point guard in freshman Cierra Bravar, who finished with 10 points. She plays with confidence and is a good ball handler and effective passer.
"Having two ball handlers really helps," LoPresto said. "I can get my shot, but I can also get it to Fifi [Sophia Bell]."
Montville's zone defense did a good job of limiting Bell's opportunities around the basket. The 6-1 Bell, who averaged 14.4 points per game last season, had two against Montville.
If not for Stonington's four 3-pointers in the third quarter and its transition offense, the game could have gone the other way.
"Transition is huge for us right now," said Stonington coach Falecia Cabral, who is filling in for longtime coach Paulla Solar, who took the season off due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Until we get all of the sets of our offense done and really understand the ins and outs, transition will be huge for us."
Montville's Maya Hillman led her team with 17 points, 14 of them in the second half. Montville is coached by former Stonington High standout Becky Alfonso.
Stonington next travels to NFA on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
Stonington (44)
Sophia Bell 1 0-2 2, Cierra Bravar 4 1-3 10, Maggie Daley 0 0-0 0, Anne Drago 4 2-2 10, Sophia Fernholz 3 0-0 8, Maysa Gray 0 0-0 0, Tori LoPresto 4 0-0 10, Teagan O’Brien2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 3-7 44.
Montville (35)
Jill Murallo 2 0-0 5, Lindsey Beavan 1 0-0 3, Maya Hillman 5 7-9 17, Christyna Winstead 2 0-0 4, Kayleigh Browne 0 0-0 0, Rachel Klinefelter 1 1-3 3, Karla Flores 0 0-0 0, Grace Sanford 1 0-2 3. Totals: 12 8-14 35.
Montville 10 5 11 9 — 35
Stonington 6 14 12 12 — 44
3-point field goals: Stonington (5) — Fernholz 2, LoPresto 2, Bravar. Montville (3) — Beavan, Murallo, Sanford.
