WESTERLY — Rachel Federico scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Westerly High beat Mt. Hope, 61-29, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday night.
Westerly led by 16 at the half, 28-12.
Sydney Haik finished with 11 points, while Kate Rafferty hit three 3-pointers for her nine points.
Riley Peloquin contributed nine rebounds and Juliana Voisinet had seven points and six rebounds.
Reyn Ferris led Mt. Hope (1-4, 0-3 Division II) with 14 points. Westerly (3-4, 2-3) next travels to Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
