WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High used a big first quarter to down Woonsocket, 43-22, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday night.
Chariho led 23-6 after the opening period.
"Not like other games, we got off to a fast start. We pressed to get easy looks and we were able to move the ball," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "Then we followed that with two points in the second quarter. We have to work on that. To hold a team to 22 points for the game is pretty good defense."
Britney LaBelle scored 11 points and had five rebounds for Chariho. Keira Frias contributed nine points, and Jules White had eight points and six rebounds. MacKenzie Allen and Charlie Edmunds each had six points and seven rebounds.
Woonsocket is 8-10, 7-9 Division II. Chariho finished the regular season 8-13, 8-9 and will likely have a playoff game on Friday. The opponent and location have not been determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
