EAST PROVIDENCE — East Providence limited Westerly High to 14 points in the first half and beat the Bulldogs, 63-36, in a Division II girls basketball game Thursday night.
East Providence (2-1, 2-0 Division II) led 34-14 at the half. The Townies' physical, trapping defense made it difficult for the Bulldogs.
Riley Peloquin and Rachel Federico scored eight points each for Westerly. Peloquin also had 10 rebounds.
Mya Lambert led East Providence with 20 points.
Westerly next hosts Juanita Sanchez on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.