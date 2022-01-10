MONTVILLE — Anne Drago scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Stonington High topped Montville, 43-39, in an ECC Division III girls basketball game Monday night.
The Stonington win snapped a five-game winning streak for Montville (5-4, 1-2 ECC Division III).
Gabby Dimock added nine points for the Bears. Sophia Fernholz had 10 rebounds, and MacKenzie Pettegrow contributed five steals.
Jada Cheung led Montville with 16 points.
Stonington (4-4, 2-1) next travels to New London on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
