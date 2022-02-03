WATERFORD — Waterford topped Stonington High, 52-42, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game Thursday night.
Anne Drago finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for Stonington. Gabby Dimock and MacKenzie Pettegrow scored six points each. Sophia Fernholz had 10 rebounds.
Natalie Lombardi led Waterford (8-5) with 16 points. Stonington (7-8) next travels to Windham on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
