STONINGTON — Stonington senior guard Anne Drago scored a career-high 29 points as the Bears defeated Montville, 46-22, in an ECC Division III girls basketball game Thursday night.
Drago, who is averaging 16.1 points per game, also had seven steals in the win.
Rory Risley finished with 13 rebounds and four points for the Bears. Olivia Fustini had eight rebounds and four points.
Montville dropped to 9-10, 2-5 ECC Division III with the win.
Stonington (10-9, 4-3) next hosts Plainfield on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
