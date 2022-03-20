STONINGTON — When she returned for her 29th season as Stonington High's girls basketball coach after a yearlong hiatus because of the pandemic, Paulla Solar wondered how her team would generate offense.
The Bears did not return a single double-figure scorer from 2021 after the graduation of center Sophia Bell and the transfer of a point guard to Ledyard. Solar welcomed a collection of talented athletes and newcomers, but no proven scorer.
But senior Anne Drago, an All-State field hockey player, stepped up. The 5-foot-7 senior more than doubled her junior output of 6.9 points a game, averaging 15.2 to lead the Bears to a 13-11 record and divisional regular-season championship.
She has been named an ECC Division III first-team All-Star.
"Anne was outstanding on the fast break," Solar said. "She worked hard on her game over the summer and was a great role model with her work ethic in practice. It's interesting that she was a defensive-minded player in field hockey. She had to be an offensive leader on this team and was extremely valuable."
Drago earned a spot on the WCCU all-tournament team and scored a career-high 29 points in a win over Montville — two individual highlights of 2021-22. The Bears won a first-round Class M state tournament game before losing to East Hampton.
Gabby Dimock, a 5-9 sophomore forward, was an ECC honorable mention pick. She averaged 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds, and in one stretch had four double-doubles in five games.
"It's exciting for a sophomore to get any postseason honor, considering only 10 players in a division can be selected," Solar said. "Gabby is a nice all-around player whose best attribute is her work ethic. She's self-motivated and hates to lose. She's the type of athlete that you don't have to tell to work on your game or play AAU. She does all the right things."
Stonington forward Sophia Fernholz made the ECC sportsmanship team, and reserve guard Diya Patel was named the scholar athlete.
Solar also credited all her teams after being named one of eight finalists for the prestigious National High School Coaches Association coach of the year. She has led the Bears to a pair of state championships during her career at SHS.
"It was a super surprise and honor when I heard of the nomination," said Solar, who was named the Connecticut High School Coaches Association coach of the year in December. "So many great kids have passed through the program. I don't coach for honors or wins and losses. I coach for the relationships, to see how the players develop into wonderful young women."
