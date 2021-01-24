NORTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown limited Westerly High to 13 points in the first half and defeated the Bulldogs, 58-27, in a nonleague girls basketball game Sunday.
The Division I Skippers led 36-13 at the half against the Division II Bulldogs.
"I think we got a lot out of it. We were able to run up and down the floor with them. We were able to break their press," Westerly coach Sue Haik said. "This will help us later in the season. There are a little bigger than us, but we made adjustments."
Rachel Dobson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 10 points. Rachel Federico contributed nine points and also had six rebounds. Alexa Beal also had six rebounds.
Westerly's Jackie Fusaro, who scored 17 points in a win against Tolman on Saturday, left the game early with an injury and did not score. Haik does not expect her to miss any games.
Westerly struggled at the free-throw line making just one of 15 attempts (6.6%).
Jillian Rogers led NK in scoring with 17 and Carolyn Lafferty contributed 16. It was the first game of the season for the Skippers.
Westerly (1-1) next hosts Division I Cranston West on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
