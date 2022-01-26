STONINGTON — Gabby Dimock scored a career-high 19 points and had 10 rebounds as Stonington High beat Lyman Memorial, 56-24, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game Tuesday.
Dimock has scored in double figures in five straight games and is averaging 14.4 points over that stretch, 11.7 for the season.
Anne Drago added 13 points for the Bears, Olivia Fustini had nine points and six rebounds, and Rory Risley contributed eight rebounds.
Lyman Memorial dropped to 7-6. Stonington (6-7) next travels to St. Bernard on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
