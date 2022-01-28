UNCASVILLE — Gabby Dimock and Rory Risley scored 12 points each as Stonington High downed St. Bernard, 41-32, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game on Friday.
Dimock also had 12 rebounds, and Risley was 6 for 6 from the field.
Sophia Fernholz scored six points, and MacKenzie Pettegrow contributed six rebounds.
St. Bernard dropped to 7-6 with the loss. Stonington, which has won three straight, moved to 7-7 and next travels to Waterford on Thursday. Game time is 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
