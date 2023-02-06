WOOD RIVER JCT. — Sophomore Brianna DeGiacomo scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Chariho High defeated Prout, 45-28, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday night.
DeGiacomo made three 3-pointers.
Chariho led 20-17 at the half, but limited Prout to 11 points after the break to pull away for the win.
"We started off a little slow, but once we tightened up on the defensive end we were able to get in transition," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "We were not making good passes against their zone. Once we started to relax a little bit we played better."
Keria Frias scored 13 points, and Emily Ballard contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Chargers.
Prout dropped to 3-13, 3-11 Division II. Chariho (12-7, 11-5) next hosts Cumberland on Tuesday at 7 p.m. If Chariho wins its two remaining league games, it will be the No. 4 seed in Division II and host a playoff game, LaBelle said.
— Keith Kimberlin
