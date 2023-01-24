CRANSTON — Cranston East scored 20 points in the third quarter and ended Chariho High's four-game winning streak, 52-44, in a Division II girls basketball game on Tuesday.
The Thunderbolts trailed 22-19 at the half but outscored Chariho 20-13 in the third quarter to take a 39-35 lead.
"Our defense did not travel tonight. We didn't guard their ball screen well, and Cranston East did a good job of executing," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "We needed to move the ball a little better. We were rushed offensively."
Jules White led Chariho in scoring with 12 points. Emily Ballard and Brianna DeGiacomo finished with eight each. DeGiacomo had eight rebounds; Ballard finished with seven.
Cranston East is 5-7, 4-6 Division II. Chariho (9-5, 8-3) next hosts league-leading Moses Brown on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
