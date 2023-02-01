WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High led through each of the first three quarters, but Mount St. Charles rallied in the final period to defeat the Chargers, 58-54, in a Division II girls basketball game Wednesday.
The Chargers were clinging to a 42-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Mounties (16-3, 13-2 and second place in Division II) proceeded to surge past them with a 20-12 period.
"It was neck and neck all game," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "We've put an emphasis on fourth-quarter defense, but tonight it was lackluster, if I'm going to be honest. Too many easy opportunities in the half-court and in transition."
Chariho (10-7, 9-5) had one of its better games offensively. Keira Frias hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Brianna DeGiacomo made two 3s and scored 12, Emily Ballard had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Jules White added eight points and eight boards.
"Our offense has come a long way," LaBelle said. "To put up 54 points against a good team like that is absolutely great. It was a complete team effort. The girls fought so hard, but we just ran out of steam a little bit."
Chariho next plays at East Greenwich on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
