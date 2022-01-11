JOHNSTON — Moses Brown held Chariho High to 11 points in the first half and beat the Chargers, 38-28, in a Division II girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Chariho did not have a good night shooting or passing, according to coach Dan LaBelle.
Emily Ballard finished with seven points and six rebounds for the Chargers (2-8, 2-4 Division II). Keira Frias and Jules White contributed six points each. Frias also had five steals.
Moses Brown moved to 3-3, 3-3 Division II. Chariho next hosts the North Providence/Johnston co-op on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
