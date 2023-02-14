WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will host East Greenwich on Monday at 5 p.m in the quarterfinal round of the Division II girls basketball tournament.
Chariho (14-7, 13-5 Division II) is the No. 4 seed; East Greenwich (12-9, 11-7) is the fifth seed. Chariho beat the Avengers twice during the regular season — by 17 points on Dec. 16 and by three points on Feb. 3.
The winner will face No. 1 Moses Brown, No. 8 Tolman/Shea or No. 9 Cumberland.
Monday's game will be part of a doubleheader as the Chariho boys will host a Division II quarterfinal at 7 p.m., against either South Kingstown or St. Raphael Academy.
— Keith Kimberlin
