TIVERTON — Chariho High didn't play its best game Monday night, but the Chargers picked up another win by beating Tiverton, 39-28, in a Division II girls basketball game.
Chariho (10-6, 9-4 Division II) managed just five points in the first quarter and finished with 23 turnovers.
"We struggled mightily in the first quarter, both offensively and defensively," coach Dan LaBelle said. "But we were able to compose ourselves and played better defense in the second quarter, and we started getting out in transition."
The Chargers took a 17-9 lead at halftime. They only scored seven points in the third quarter, but LaBelle said they came quickly to give the Chargers some breathing room.
Tiverton (5-9, 4-9) was limited to six third-quarter points.
"We were being more active on defense and being better with our press," LaBelle said. "Scoring 39 points isn't ideal, but when you hold a team to 28 you're doing something right."
Brianna DeGiacomo had nine points and five rebounds for the Chargers. Keira Frias scored eight points, and Emily Ballard grabbed 10 rebounds.
Chariho, which has won six of its last seven games, hosts Mount St. Charles on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
