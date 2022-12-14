WOONSOCKET — Mount St. Charles limited Chariho High to nine points in the fourth quarter and topped the Chargers, 48-40, in a Division II girls basketball game Wednesday night.
Chariho led 31-29 after three quarters, but the Mounties outscored the Chargers 19-9 in the final quarter to pull away for the win.
"We ran out of gas a little bit in the fourth quarter," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "We didn't move our feet as well as we should have and we weren't as good on the boards. And we got in a little bit of foul trouble. We need to work on finishing a basketball game.
"We were not as physical as we wanted to be, but it wasn't for a lack of effort."
Tori Babineau led Chariho in scoring with 13 points, and Keira Frias made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12. Jules White had 10 points and seven rebounds. Emily Ballard added nine rebounds.
Mount St. Charles is 2-0, 2-0 Division II. Chariho (1-1, 1-1) next hosts East Greenwich on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
