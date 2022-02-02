WOOD RIVER JCT. — Keira Frias scored 19 points and the Chariho High girls basketball team limited Smithfield to just 15 points over the second and third quarters in a 55-49 Division II win on Wednesday night.
The Chargers trailed after the first quarter, 11-9. But by the start of the fourth period they led 39-26 thanks to their defense. Chariho finished with 26 steals, with Britney LaBelle and Jules White credited with six each.
"We're more patient on offense and moving the ball a lot better," coach Dan LaBelle said. "Obviously we had a lot of steals, which helped, too, getting us in transition. It all came from our defense.
"In the fourth quarter our rebounding could've been better, but we made up for it with our aggressiveness on defense."
Chariho (6-10, 6-6 Division II) has won three of its last four games. Smithfield fell to 6-8, 6-8.
LaBelle had 14 points and four rebounds to go with her six steals, while White added 11 points and four boards. Frias hit three 3-pointers.
Chariho next plays at Tiverton on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
