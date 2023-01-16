COVENTRY — Jules White scored 13 points and Chariho High's defense slowed Coventry for a 40-26 Division II girls basketball win on Monday.
The Chargers (7-4, 6-2 Division II) limited Coventry (4-8, 3-6) to just eight first-half points, four in each quarter.
"We did a really good job of forcing their two ball handlers— they're both left-handed — to go to their right hand, where they don't want to go," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said.
Coventry, meanwhile, tried to confuse Chariho with a triangle-and-two defense, but LaBelle said his team "did a good job of shooting when they were open and making the right play."
Emily Ballard added nine points and nine rebounds for the Chargers, who next play at Mt. Hope on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
