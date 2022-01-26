SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Keira Frias made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Chariho High defeated Prout, 70-50, in a Division II girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Chariho built a 13-point lead, 34-21, at the half.
"It was definitely our best scoring game of the season, by far," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "We started hitting shots early and we put pressure on them and got more easy looks. Our 15 assists were by far the highest total of the season, too. We got better shots by moving the ball."
Jules White finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, and Emily Ballard contributed 11 points and 11 boards. Brittney LaBelle added nine points.
Prout dropped to 1-8, 1-7 Division II. Chariho (5-9, 5-5) next hosts unbeaten Rogers on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
