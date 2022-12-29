WESTERLY — Chariho High girls basketball coach Dan LaBelle likes his team's balance thus far in the young season.
The Chargers have spread the scoring across their roster as they head into the new year with a 3-3 record after a 59-41 win over Stonington on Thursday in the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament's consolation game at Federico Gym.
After its off-shooting night (zero 3-pointers) in a 13-point loss to Westerly on Tuesday, Chariho sank seven treys and generated points in transition off of its defensive pressure. Guard Keira Frias led Chariho with 15 points, forward Emily Ballard had 11, reserve forward Brianna DeGiacomo scored 10 and guard Tori Babineau contributed eight.
That's the type of scoring distribution that LaBelle seeks. The fact it came in Chariho's highest-scoring game to date helps sell his balance beliefs.
"Fifty-eight points is something I didn't expect after we didn't score the ball well against Westerly," he said. "We played with more urgency and confidence tonight. I love the balance. We don't have that top-flight player who is going to carry an offense and command a lot of shots, which is OK because I don't prefer to play that way. Everyone has to be involved. It's going to be somebody different every night."
In contrast, Stonington (1-4) relied heavily on the 1-2 frontcourt punch of sophomore forward Katelyn Cadmus (24 points) and sophomore forward Emily Obrey (13 points, 13 rebounds). They combined for 37 of Stonington's 41 points.
"We need some more outside shooting, but in a way I'm pleased that we could hit 41 points," Bears coach Paulla Solar said. "We have struggled so much with our offense. For us, this was a successful scoring outing and a positive direction to score 41. We've had some games where we've been in the teens in the second half. Katelyn has really stepped up in the tournament, which is a positive."
Frias and Megan Ballard hit early 3-pointers to give Chariho a 6-0 lead, an edge the Chargers never relinquished. Stonington's Elizabeth Jones made the Bears' only 3-pointer late in the first quarter to cut the lead to 10-9. But the Chargers backcourt of Babineau (four steals), Frias (three steals) keyed a pressure defense that rattled Stonington and sparked a 13-0 run to give Chariho a 32-13 lead with two minutes left in the half.
DeGiacomo scord on a putback and a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to stretch the 17-point halftime lead to 25.
"DeGiacomo was huge," LaBelle said. "She's been playing well in JV games, so I gave her more minutes tonight. She was a great spark off the bench and a welcome addition to the rotation."
Guard Erin O'Leary added five assists off the bench as Chariho received solid contributions from eight players. Stonington's rebuilding corps was weakened further with the loss of starting center Rory Risley to illness.
But Solar took the emergence of Obrey and all-tourney team pick Cadmus as positives.
"We've stressed to get the ball inside so their production is encouraging," Solar said. "I keep telling them that we have to keep playing defense, but we have to put the ball in the hoop, start driving or do pick and rolls. Chariho is aggressive, and we can't give up 58 points, but I saw some good things happening."
