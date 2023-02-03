EAST GREENWICH — Brianna DeGiacomo hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with about 25 seconds left in the game and Chariho High went on to a stirring 57-54 come-from-behind victory over East Greenwich in a Division II girls basketball game Friday night.
The Chargers stayed with the Avengers through two quarters — they trailed 26-25 at the half. But the Avengers had a 22-10 third quarter to build a 47-36 lead.
Then Megan Ballard got hot. She hit four 3-pointers to ignite the Chargers' comeback and their defense did the rest, limiting EG to seven points in the final period.
"Tightening up our fourth-quarter defense has been an emphasis for us, and it finally came to fruition tonight," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "Plus we got a few more defensive rebounds."
Ballard hit three 3-pointers to help cut EG's lead to six. She later tied it on a 3 and set up DeGiacomo's go-ahead bucket.
"Megan hit some big shots that lifted a boulder off our shoulders because we were down by 11 going into the fourth," LaBelle said.
Ballard finished with 12 points on her four 3s. She also "hounded" Avengers standout guard Alex Mega "all game long," LaBelle said. DeGiacomo added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Emily Ballard had 10 points and eight boards.
Mega still manged 23 points for EG (11-5, 10-5 Division II).
"The girls were able to finally get a win in one of these close games," LaBelle said. "It was a big. They showed what they are made of tonight."
Chariho (11-7, 10-5) next hosts Prout on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
