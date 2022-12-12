WOOD RIVER JCT. — Keira Frias and Tori Babineau scored 10 points each as Chariho High beat the Shea-Tolman co-op team, 47-33, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday night.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Chariho took control in the third period.
"We had a 10-0, 12-0 run at the end of the third quarter," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "We started off the game slow, giving up too many drives and too many second-chance opportunities. We switched to a 2-3 zone and did a better job. We did a really good job of getting our hands on the ball when they were driving."
Chariho led 35-28 at the end of the first quarter after leading 20-19 at the half.
Megan Ballard finished with nine points for the Chargers. Emily Ballard scored eight.
Chariho next travels to Mount St. Charles on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
