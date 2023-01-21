WOOD RIVER JCT. — When the Chariho High girls basketball team has success on the offensive end, it believes it can play with just about any team in Division II.
That's been the major improvement for the team this season, and it was evident in the Chargers' 52-33 victory over winless Mount Pleasant on Friday night.
"I think we've made great strides from last year," coach Dan LaBelle said. "Obviously, our defense is just about the same. I just think we are more confident on the offensive end. They are starting to understand when to cut, when to screen and we are seeing the floor a little bit better."
Chariho (9-4, 8-2 Division II) has increased its scoring by almost 23%, averaging 46.1 points per game compared to 37.5 last season.
"We've been passing the ball around a lot and getting good shots," said junior Keira Frias, who had 10 points in Friday's win. "We are getting a lot of drives and cuts, scoring off that and getting open shots."
Frias leads the team with 26 3-pointers and shares the team lead in scoring with Jules White at 10.8 points per contest.
White, a junior guard/forward, scored 14 on Friday and led the team in rebounds with nine.
"So far, I think we've performed well," White said. "We are coming along and we are more confident with the ball. We are starting to move the ball better, especially against the 2-3 zone. It's coming together for us.
"But I think our defense is what wins most of our games."
White is shooting 65.7% (46 of 70) from the free-throw line. Her 70 attempts are nearly as many as the rest of the team combined (82).
"I like to take it to the basket a lot. I've progressively learned to just go up with it," White said. "Even if it's not good, you can draw that foul. Free throws are free points and if you can make them it can be a game-changer."
Chariho struggled early against Mount Pleasant (0-11, 0-9), missing its first nine shots to fall behind 5-2. But the Chargers closed the first quarter on a 13-4 run to take a 15-9 lead.
They scored the first 14 points of the second quarter to build a 31-14 lead at the half, during which they shot 27% (12 of 44) from the field.
LaBelle said he would like to see the Chargers shoot about 35%, with aspirations of reaching 40%.
"You have to stay confident if you get off to a slow start, like we did tonight," LaBelle said.
Chariho limited the Kilties to one point in the third quarter to lead 43-15. Amya Perry led Mount Pleasant with 21 points.
Chariho has also received contributions from a number of additional sources as the season has progressed. Sophomore Brianna DeGiacomo, who was on the junior varsity the first three games of the season, is now averaging 5.3 points a game.
Sophomore Erin O'Leary scored a career-high 13 points against the Kilties.
Inside player Emily Ballard is a capable scorer (5.8), and Tori Babineau has scored in doubles figures four times this season and is averaging 6.8 points. She had eight points, seven rebounds and five steals against Mount Pleasant.
Starting guard Megan Ballard also returned Friday after missing four games with an injury.
LaBelle said the play of DeGiacomo and O'Leary allows him to trust them off the bench.
Chariho still has challenging games remaining on its schedule, including Moses Brown (8-0 Division II) on Thursday, Mount St. Charles (6-2) on Feb. 1 and East Greenwich (8-2) on Feb. 3. The Moses Brown and Mount St. Charles games are at home.
Chariho beat East Greenwich earlier this season and lost to Mount St. Charles by eight points on the road. Chariho's only other league loss was against West Warwick (8-2) on Jan. 10, by 17 points. Chariho only trailed by two at the half and just did not play well in the second half.
Chariho has demonstrated it can play with most of the teams in the league.
"Obviously, we know there are some really, really good teams in the league, but we feel like we are right there, especially with our defense," LaBelle said. "And defense travels. I just think our improvement on the offensive end has been the biggest stride this year, and that's going to allow us to get over the hump and compete with those teams."
LaBelle said the Chargers hope to play deep into the postseason.
"The goal is the championship. If we do the little things we are capable of doing and not have lapses on defense and limit our turnovers, we can be there right at the end," he said.
Chariho returns to action on Tuesday, traveling to Cranston East for a 7 p.m. game.
