WEST WARWICK — West Warwick limited Chariho High to 13 points in the second half and downed the Chargers, 46-29, in a Division II girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Chariho only trailed 18-16 at the half, but was outscored 28-13 in the second half. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Chargers.
"I thought we could have been ahead at the half. We were getting good looks, but we were not finishing," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "In the second half, they pressed us a little bit and we started to press on our shots, trying to do too much sometimes. That's never a good recipe."
West Warwick was also able to take advantage of some transition opportunities as the Chargers didn't get back on defense quickly enough, LaBelle said.
Emily Ballard was the top scorer for Chariho with eight points and also led the team in rebounding with five.
West Warwick moved to 6-4, 5-2 Division II. Chariho (5-4, 4-2) next hosts Smithfield on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
