WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High played Division I East Greenwich tough but fell to the Avengers, 51-46, in a nonleague girls basketball game Wednesday night.
"We played really well on the defensive end. We had 18 steals," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "Emily Ballard did really well tonight. A lot of our guards were attacking the basket, and she was finishing and she had some offensive rebounds as well."
Ballard finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
LaBelle said it was a good showing against the Division I school, noting the Chargers benefited from the return of guard Britney LaBelle, who missed the previous game with an injury.
"Having Britney back helped a lot. When we play like we can, we can play with anybody," LaBelle said.
Keira Frias made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points for Chariho. Jules White added eight points, and LaBelle scored seven.
East Greenwich improved to 1-2. Chariho (1-2) next hosts Coventry on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
