CRANSTON — Chariho High's Emily Ballard scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, but the Chargers lost to Cranston East, 54-41, in a Division II girls basketball game Wednesday night.
Chariho (1-4, 1-2 Division II) was outscored by 10 points in the first quarter and nine in the third quarter.
"We got off to a poor start in the first half, and we have been getting outscored in the third quarter, too," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "We have to do a better job of coming out strong."
Ballard, a sophomore, is averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
"She finishes pretty well around the rim and she has a pretty good shot," LaBelle said. "She's crafty with it."
Jules White finished with eight points for the Chargers.
Cranston East moved to 2-1, 2-1.
Chariho next takes on Division I South Kingstown in the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in Westerly.
— Keith Kimberlin
