WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High played with unbeaten Moses Brown for most of the game, but some poor free-throw shooting hurt the Chargers in a 44-39 Division II girls basketball loss Thursday night.
Moses Brown improved to 13-0, 11-0 in Division II.
Chariho made just 5 of 15 (33%) of its free-throw attempts.
In the final three minutes with the game still in doubt, the Chargers were 1 for 7 from the line and missed the front end of two one-and-one situations. The made free throw came with 2.3 seconds left and the game already decided. One of the misses was intentional.
"It was the difference in the game. It was something we could have done better," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said.
Moses Brown was 8 for 12 (66.6%) over the final three minutes to hold off the Chargers (9-6, 8-4).
Chariho trailed 21-13 at the half, but outscored the Quakers 13-8 in the third quarter to only trail by three, 29-26.
LaBelle said the Chargers did a good job pressuring the Quakers.
"Our press was such a big factor tonight," LaBelle said. "In the previous games we have not been as aggressive. We had more active hands tonight. We fought really hard on the defensive end."
Emily Ballard turned in one of her better performances of the season with 15 points and a team-high six rebounds. She scored 10 of Chariho's final 12 points.
"She boxed out well and her help defense was great," LaBelle said. "Her sister [Megan Ballard] did a great job setting the tone early on defense."
Keria Frias added 10 points for the Chargers, who next travel to Tiverton on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
