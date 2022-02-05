TIVERTON — Jules White scored 12 points and Britney LaBelle had 11 as Chariho High downed Tiverton, 47-37, in a Division II girls basketball game Saturday morning.
Chariho (7-10, 7-6) led 30-22 at the half.
"We did a better job of playing with the lead and getting to the free-throw line," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "They broke our press pretty good. We took off the press and our man-to-man, half-court defense was pretty good, especially in the second half."
Chariho made 9 of 13 (69.2%) free throws. Keira Frias contributed five assists and scored eight points.
Tiverton dropped to 7-7, 6-7.
Chariho begins a challenging week on Monday by hosting Juanita Sanchez at 6:30 p.m. The Cavaliers are 12-1, 12-1. The Chargers host Westerly (9-7, 8-4) on Tuesday, and travel to West Warwick (15-3, 10-3) on Thursday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.