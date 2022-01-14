WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to top North Providence/Johnston, 42-40, in a Division II girls basketball game Friday.
Chariho trailed 20-11 at the half, but outscored NP/Johnston, 18-6, in the third quarter to take a 29-26 lead.
"We were just moving the ball a lot better and our passes were a lot more crisp," Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. "North Providence did a good job of changing defenses in the first half, but we adjusted to that.
"We started making shots and that allowed us to set up the press and get turnovers."
Keira Frias hit three 3-pointers and led Chariho with 11 points. Lexi Cole finished with eight points, and Emily Ballard had seven.
Chariho (3-8, 3-4 Division II) next hosts Mt. Hope on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
