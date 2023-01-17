THOMPSON, Conn. — Abby Butremovic scored 13 points and came up with 12 steals to help Wheeler High get past Tourtellotte, 32-16, in an ECC Division IV girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Wheeler led 20-10 at the half and limited the Tigers to six points in the second half.
"We played really aggressive defense and had a bunch of steals pressuring their guards," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "Offensively, we moved the ball really well and attacked the hoop."
Makayla Delzer scored four points and led Wheeler in rebounding with nine. Marissa Perkins finished with four points and seven boards.
Tourtellotte is 2-7, 0-4 Division IV. Wheeler (2-7, 1-3) next hosts Lyman Memorial on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
