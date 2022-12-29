MONTVILLE — Abby Butremovic scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Wheeler High girls basketball team topped Montville, 49-37, in the consolation round of the Montville Holiday Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
"[Butremovic] was all over the place, in a good way," Wheeler coach Vanessa Kobyluck said. "She was looking for her shot more, using good moves to get to the hoop and getting every rebound."
The game was tied at 28 after three quarters, but Wheeler outscored Montville, 21-9, in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.
"Offensively, our ball movement was phenomenal," Kobyluck said. "It was the best we've had all season. And we stayed very composed."
Makayla Delzer contributed nine points and 14 rebounds for the Lions (1-2). Marissa Perkins finished with 10 rebounds and seven assists. Hayden Bresnan had six steals.
Montville dropped to 1-4. Wheeler next travels to Westbrook on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
