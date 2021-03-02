NEW LONDON — Cierra Bravar and Anne Drago scored 14 points each as Stonington High topped New London, 51-46, in an ECC South Division girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Sophia Bell contributed 11 points and six rebounds. Stonington shot 48.9% from the field in the win.
The game was close throughout — Stonington led 25-23 at the half and 36-34 after three quarters.
Sophia Fernholz had 13 of Stonington's 27 rebounds.
Nalyce Dudley led New London (2-2, 2-2 ECC South) with 14 points.
Stonington (2-3, 2-3) next hosts St. Bernard on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
