STONINGTON — Sophia Bell scored 16 points and Tori LoPresto contributed 15 as the Stonington High girls basketball team defeated St. Bernard, 53-49, in an ECC South Division game Friday night.
Bell also pulled down nine rebounds for the Bears. LoPresto made four 3-pointers and shot 50% from beyond the arc.
Anne Drago added eight points, and Sophia Fernholz grabbed eight rebounds.
St. Bernard (0-4, 0-4 ECC South) only played five players in the game. Freshman Angelica Tompkins led the Saints with 17 points.
Stonington (3-3, 3-3) next hosts Ledyard on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
